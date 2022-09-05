Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of -0.86. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 222.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

