Piper Sandler Cuts Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $46.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPB. UBS Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after acquiring an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.