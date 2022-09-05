PIVX Reaches One Day Volume of $345,476.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $11.82 million and approximately $345,476.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIVX has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 70,036,878 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars.

