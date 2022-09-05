Playkey Price Up 47% Over Last Week (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $90,586.50 and $49,710.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 47% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey.

Playkey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

