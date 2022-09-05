Polkaswap (PSWAP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.42 Million

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Polkaswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkaswap has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkaswap has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and $43,858.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.
About Polkaswap
Polkaswap’s total supply is 1,392,620 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,542,376 coins. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap.
Buying and Selling Polkaswap
Receive News & Updates for Polkaswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkaswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.