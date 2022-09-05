PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.
PowerFleet Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of PWFL stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $108.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.74. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
