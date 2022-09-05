PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $108.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.74. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet

PowerFleet Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PowerFleet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in PowerFleet by 9.1% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PowerFleet by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in PowerFleet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.