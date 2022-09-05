Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Director Sheldon Inwentash Sells 105,233 Shares

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Rating) Director Sheldon Inwentash sold 105,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.88, for a total transaction of 197,585.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,312,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,606,825.25.
Premium Nickel Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Premium Nickel Resources stock traded up 0.01 on Monday, reaching 1.89. 378,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,574. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of 1.67 and a 52 week high of 2.60.
Premium Nickel Resources Company Profile
