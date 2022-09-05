PUBLISH (NEWS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $8.19 Million

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $8.19 million and $247,365.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,888.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00132769 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022124 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io.

PUBLISH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

