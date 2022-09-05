Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Northland Securities

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.15.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

