Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $39.00 at KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.15.

Pure Storage stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 207,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 129.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 14.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 651,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 83,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

