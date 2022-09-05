Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26,131.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $11.17 million and $26,131.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.31 or 0.08066514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00186558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00025921 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00304347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00793115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00624970 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001223 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,551,795 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

