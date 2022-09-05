Quixant (LON:QXT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Quixant (LON:QXT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on the stock.

Quixant Stock Performance

QXT opened at GBX 157 ($1.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.33 million and a PE ratio of 3,140.00. Quixant has a 12-month low of GBX 110 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 195 ($2.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

