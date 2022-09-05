Quixant (LON:QXT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Quixant (LON:QXT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on the stock.
Quixant Stock Performance
QXT opened at GBX 157 ($1.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.33 million and a PE ratio of 3,140.00. Quixant has a 12-month low of GBX 110 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 195 ($2.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.
About Quixant
