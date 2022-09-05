Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Stake Raised by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,267. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $109.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67.

Qurate Retail Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

