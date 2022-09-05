Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $339.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.
