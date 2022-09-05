RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.0772

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $36.91 million and approximately $22,021.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0772 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,897.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00132345 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022114 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

