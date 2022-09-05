Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 35 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,087 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 893,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH opened at $338.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.57 and a 1 year high of $361.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total value of $3,957,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,326 shares of company stock worth $13,267,548. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

