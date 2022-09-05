Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 4,070 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

V stock opened at $197.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $373.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.