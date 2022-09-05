Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 5,861 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Analog Devices by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Shares of ADI opened at $148.63 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average of $159.49.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

