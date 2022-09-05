Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $18.25 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,587,296. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $160.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.30 and its 200-day moving average is $175.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

