Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $28.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $394.28 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

