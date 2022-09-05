Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $8.31 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 718,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,372,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EMN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $89.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.