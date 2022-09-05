Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $112.28 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

