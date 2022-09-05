Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 109 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Amgen by 52.4% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Amgen by 92.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 479,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,960,000 after purchasing an additional 230,389 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $212,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %

AMGN stock opened at $242.37 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.