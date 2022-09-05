Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Reading International stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reading International during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Reading International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

