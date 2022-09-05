Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Reading International Stock Down 0.7 %
Reading International stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.51.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
