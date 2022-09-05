Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics accounts for about 2.5% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Relay Therapeutics worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 42.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,751 shares of company stock valued at $891,694. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Relay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,459. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.