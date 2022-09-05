Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,763.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Relx alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 209.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937,368 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at about $23,448,000. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 9,679.6% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 848,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 839,708 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at about $16,781,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,333,000 after purchasing an additional 566,815 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Price Performance

Relx Cuts Dividend

Shares of Relx stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.