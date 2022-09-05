Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Rent-A-Center Stock Down 1.6 %

RCII stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,808,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 34,652 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

