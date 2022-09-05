Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIGL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.96.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $247.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,325.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 16,421,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,132,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 104,096 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 61,287 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,400 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

