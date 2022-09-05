Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Holdings Raised by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,437 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE RIO traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.