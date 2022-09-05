Rise (RISE) Price Tops $0.0004

Rise (RISE) traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. Rise has a total market cap of $87,292.20 and approximately $18.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00047354 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 202,529,183 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

Rise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

