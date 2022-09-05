Robonomics.network Hits Market Cap of $3.86 Million (XRT)

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00020870 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Robonomics.network has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $203,457.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

Robonomics.network (XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,038,646 coins and its circulating supply is 927,480 coins. The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network. Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life. Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics.

Robonomics.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

