Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Andrew Berger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,780.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

