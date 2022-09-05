Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,949,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 332,189 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications comprises about 0.7% of Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.78% of Rogers Communications worth $224,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.57. 22,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

