Roseon Finance (ROSN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. Roseon Finance has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Roseon Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Roseon Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.

Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance.

