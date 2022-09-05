RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT Lowered to $13.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

RPT Realty Price Performance

NYSE:RPT opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Articles

