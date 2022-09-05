Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SFE opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 26,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 29,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 26,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter worth $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

