Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of SFE opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 26,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 29,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 26,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Further Reading
