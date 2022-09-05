SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) PT Lowered to 610.00

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from 639.00 to 610.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SALRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Danske raised SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $668.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SALRF opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.26. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

