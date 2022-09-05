Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,386,000 after buying an additional 7,074,473 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after purchasing an additional 765,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,465,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

