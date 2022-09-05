Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.95.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,119 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.