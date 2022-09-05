Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

