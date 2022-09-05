Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fox Advisors downgraded Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.07. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

