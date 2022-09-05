Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $93.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. Benchmark cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.