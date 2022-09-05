Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON) versus Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Critical Contrast

Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Second Street Capital and Landsea Homes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Landsea Homes $1.02 billion 0.26 $52.79 million $1.68 3.91

Risk and Volatility

Landsea Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, meaning that its share price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Second Street Capital and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A Landsea Homes 5.95% 17.39% 8.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Second Street Capital and Landsea Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Landsea Homes has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Summary

Landsea Homes beats Second Street Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Street Capital

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. Landsea Homes Corporation is a subsidiary of Landsea Holdings Corporation.

