Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Semtech by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Semtech by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.