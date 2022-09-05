SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.35.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $25.29 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,167,171 shares of company stock worth $46,755,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after buying an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,096,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

