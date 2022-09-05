Sentivate Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $34,054.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,857.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00132430 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022159 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.