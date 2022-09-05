Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Purchases A$95,290.00 in Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Rating) insider Peter Dempsey purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,290.00 ($66,636.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Service Stream Limited engages in the access, design, build, installation, and maintenance of networks in Australia. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications and Utilities. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

