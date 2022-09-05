SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
