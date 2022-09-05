SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

