Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on SI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Silvergate Capital Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $85.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average is $99.36. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.30. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,834,000 after acquiring an additional 34,025 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

