Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SKE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SKE stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $327.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth about $15,800,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Skeena Resources by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

